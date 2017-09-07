Bipin Rawat’s remarks contrary to views expressed by Xi, Modi: China

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Beijing was testing India’s limits. (File) Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Beijing was testing India’s limits. (File)

A day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that ‘warfare lies within the realm of reality,’ China on Thursday said that his remarks were contrary to the views expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Xiamen earlier this week.

Rawat, while speaking at a seminar organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies in New Delhi, had said India should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting that China had started “flexing its muscles”, while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.

Reacting to his comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “We have noted the statement by relevant people in India, also we noticed some Indian press remarked that the reports are shocking. As reported by Indian press…we don’t know whether he was authorised to speak those words or it was just his spontaneous words or whether his words represented the position of the Indian government.”

Noting that both the neighbouring countries are important for each other’s fundamental interests he said, “Just two days ago, President Xi Jinping pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries are each other’s development opportunities, not threats. Hope that this military official would see clearly this trend and contribute to the development of China and India relations and see something more in that regard.” He also added that the two sides should not treat each other as rivals and should maintain peace in the border area.

Rawat, in his remarks, had said, “As far as the northern adversary is concerned, the flexing of muscle has started. The salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits of the threshold is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations emerging which could gradually emerge into conflict.”

