Bipin Rawat’s remarks contrary to views expressed by Xi, Modi: China

A day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that ‘warfare lies within the realm of reality,’ China on Thursday said that his remarks were contrary to the views expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Xiamen earlier this week.
Rawat, while speaking at a seminar organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies in New Delhi, had said India should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting that China had started “flexing its muscles”, while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.
Reacting to his comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “We have noted the statement by relevant people in India, also we noticed some Indian press remarked that the reports are shocking. As reported by Indian press…we don’t know whether he was authorised to speak those words or it was just his spontaneous words or whether his words represented the position of the Indian government.”
Noting that both the neighbouring countries are important for each other’s fundamental interests he said, “Just two days ago, President Xi Jinping pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries are each other’s development opportunities, not threats. Hope that this military official would see clearly this trend and contribute to the development of China and India relations and see something more in that regard.” He also added that the two sides should not treat each other as rivals and should maintain peace in the border area.
Rawat, in his remarks, had said, “As far as the northern adversary is concerned, the flexing of muscle has started. The salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits of the threshold is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations emerging which could gradually emerge into conflict.”
(With PTI inputs)
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:32 pmWhen India speaks it hurts China whereas China used its Media power and that too Global Times to write nonsense during Doklam Issue and at that time where did the same China and its people who are finding fault with now had gone and if that is not double speak and standard this is also the same and digest it and that is the message !!!Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:29 pmWhere were these Chinese spokes persons when Chinese official media was almost threatening India every day during the Doklam border controversy?As India did not react to Chinese provocations,Chinese spokes persons should keep quite n stop reacting.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:12 pmHe is our army chief. He is en led to have his say. Nobody, even Chinese people have any right to ask him to speak in their favour only. His comments are justified, even under the Modi-Xi meetings. Do our people say anything when these rouge chinese papers say one thing or the other that too on a daily basis. Keep it up General, we are with you. We are ready on both the fronts.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:08 pmGENG SHUANG WAS XPCTD TO BARK LIKE THIS BECAUSE THE BRICS CONF IS OVER.CHINA HAS NOT WITHDRAWN ITS SOLDIERS AS PER DEESCALATION AGREEMENT REACHED TO SAVE TH BRICS CONF.WHEN CONGRSS LEEADERS CAN COMMENT IN A COUNTRY LIKE MODI'S INDIA OVER MILITARY OR ON ITS GENERAL. THEIR PAY MASTERS IN CHINA MAY VRY WELL DO THAT.A SOUTH INDIAN DFNS MINISTR KRISHNA MENON USED TO ENCOURAGE CHINSE AND INDIAN COMMUNISTS TO EXPRESS ANTI-ARMY GENS-REMARKS HURTING ,THEM WHEN THY USED TO EXPRSS NATIONHOOD VOCALLY, FLOUTING THEIR NATIONAL FEELINGS.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:04 pmwords are not contradictory .The words by xi and modi are full of diplomatic ambiguity while Army chief said what was purposely put in ambiguity and was not directed towards any country but us Indians cautioning us against false perceptions on china.So it is our duty to remain alert against chinese aggressions.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 4:31 pmwell saidReply
