Doklam standoff: India, China agree to ‘expeditious disengagement of border personnel’, says MEA

India and China have agreed to disengage at Doklam, the MEA said. India and China have agreed to disengage at Doklam, the MEA said.

After nearly two months of a tense standoff between troops of India and China at Doklam near Sikkim border, the two countries have agreed to ‘expeditious disengagement of border personnel’, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site in Doklam has been agreed-to and is ongoing,” the MEA said in a press statement on Twitter.

