Army totally ready to face any situation in Doklam: GOC-in-C Lt Gen Abhay Krishna

The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area. The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Lt Gen Abhay Krishna of the Eastern Command on Saturday said the Army is totally geared up to face any situation in the Doklam sector, according to news agency PTI. He further said that any mischief will be dealt with “properly”.

Refusing to name anyone specifically, Lt Gen Krishna said the Indian Army is in high spirits and ready to take on any mischief. “We are totally prepared, geared up; let anybody do any mischief and he will get it back nice and proper,” he said.

“The Indian Army is always in very high spirits, we are always ready to take on any mischief by anybody. I am not going to name anybody specifically. Territorial integrity is ingrained in our blood and for that we will go to any extent to ensure the territorial integrity,” he added.

Krishna was speaking about the Doklam standoff that happened earlier this year after the Chinese army tried to build a road in the area claimed by Indian-ally Bhutan. The standoff ended in September after the two countries mutually agreed to withdraw their troops from the area.

He was speaking at the Eastern Command headquartered at Fort William in Kolkata, after a wreath-laying ceremony on ‘Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

According to a PTI report, the road building effort by China and presence of its troops at the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan had led to an eyeball-to-eyeball face off between New Delhi and Beijing for 73 days from June 16.

Verifying reports that China still has troops stationed a few hundred metres from the tri-junction in Doklam sector, Lt Gen Krishna said, “a lot has been stated about them and he has nothing more to add.”

On being asked if India was prepared for a two-front war, Lt Gen Krishna said the country was “undoubtedly” ready for any eventuality.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd