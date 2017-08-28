Standoff at trijunction with Bhutan over: India, China withdraw troops from Doklam

The Ministry of External Affairs issued two statements through the day, and in its second statement in the evening, it was made clear that both sides had withdrawn their troops. The Ministry of External Affairs issued two statements through the day, and in its second statement in the evening, it was made clear that both sides had withdrawn their troops.

Almost two-and-half months after the start of a standoff between their troops at Doklam, India and China on Monday decided to de-escalate and withdraw their soldiers from the site at the trijunction with Bhutan. The disengagement comes a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Xiamen in China for the BRICS summit from September 3 to 5. The move was announced by both foreign ministries almost simultaneously Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued two statements through the day, and in its second statement in the evening, it was made clear that both sides had withdrawn their troops.

A government source told The Indian Express that the withdrawal of troops has been “mutual” and “simultaneous”, but “sequential”. However, the source refused to elaborate on which side began the withdrawal. “The two sides went back to their positions almost simultaneously… following the standard operating procedures of withdrawal,” the source said.

The terms of agreement between the two sides which led to the breakthrough remained in the realm of speculation. While the official statements from the two governments did not delve into the matter, government sources maintained a studied silence considering the “political sensitivity” of the matter.

The statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry at noon stated that the “expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the faceoff site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing”. The spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry briefed the media at 1.45 pm IST and confirmed that “India has pulled back all its trespassing personnel and equipment to the Indian side of the boundary. The Chinese personnel on the ground has verified this”.

Nearly 350 Indian soldiers had moved into the plateau on June 18 to stop the Chinese from constructing a motorable road from a turning point in the plateau to Jampheri ridge in Bhutan. The Chinese had also moved troops from their army such that the soldiers from two sides were in a faceoff situation around 150 metres away. This standoff was a few metres away from the Indian military post at Doka La.

Announcing the disengagement move Monday noon, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests.”

“On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the faceoff site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing,” MEA’s statement said.

Later in the day, around 6 pm, the MEA, in a second statement, said: “We had earlier in the day announced that following diplomatic communications, expeditious disengagement of border personnel of India and China at the faceoff site at Doklam was ongoing. This process has since been almost completed under verification.”

The reference to both “India and China” in the second statement was official confirmation of both sides withdrawing to their sides.

In the second statement, it said that India has always maintained that it is “only through diplomatic channels” that differences on such matters can be addressed. “Our principled position is that agreements and understandings reached on boundary issues must be scrupulously respected,” the MEA said, referring to the 2012 understanding between the Special Representatives on border talks and countering the Chinese government invoking the 1890 “historical convention”.

“India’s policy remains guided by the belief that peace and tranquility in the border areas is an essential pre-requisite for further development of our bilateral relationship. The two countries had also agreed in Astana in early June that differences should not be allowed to become disputes and that India-China relations must remain stable. We look forward to continuing engagement with the Chinese side on this basis,” the MEA said. This was underlining of New Delhi’s position that status quo should not be changed unilaterally.

Indian government sources maintained that the Chinese have been “conveyed” about India’s “concerns” to Chinese “road-building” at the site — which changes status quo and has security implications for India. The use of the terms “concerns and interests” by the Ministry of External Affairs is indicative of these terms agreed to by both sides, sources said.

However, Beijing has not clearly said that they will not undertake the road-building project, and has said that it will “continue to exercise its sovereignty”. This, according to Indian officials, indicate that they will continue to patrol, as before, to which the Indian side has not objected to so far.

