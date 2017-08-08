Nepal won’t take any sides in India-China standoff: Deputy PM Krishna Bahadur Mahara

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam area in Sikkim sector, Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara made it clear that his country will not take any sides in the border standoff between India and China. Mahara, who is also the Foreign Minister, said Nepal wants India and China to use ‘peaceful diplomatic means’ to resolve the issue. “Nepal will not get dragged into this or that side in the border dispute,” he said on Monday.
Mahara quoted media reports to indicate that they might be dragging Nepal to favour one or the other side. “Some media reports are attempting to drag us in favour of one or the other side, but I want to make it clear that we have not taken any side in this matter,” he said. Mahara also added that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay an official visit to India from August 23 to 27 and necessary preparations are going on for the same. However, detailed itinerary of the visit is yet to be finalised, Mahara added. He also told the media that Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang will arrive in Nepal on August 14 on an official visit. The Chinese leader’s visit will be development-centric, and it cannot be linked with the prime minister’s visit to India in any way, he added. Also Read: Sikkim standoff: Beijing will counter India if it ignores Doklam warning, says Chinese media
India and China have been locked in over a month-long standoff in Sikkim sector’s Doklam area since June 16 after Chinese troops began constructing a road near the Bhutan trijunction. Bhutan has protested to China, saying the area belonged to it and accused Beijing of violating agreements that aim to maintain the status quo until the boundary dispute is resolved. India says the Chinese action to lay the road was unilateral and changes the status quo. It fears the road would allow China to cut off India’s access to its northeastern states. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.
(with PTI inputs)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 8, 2017 at 6:44 pmIt is a slap on the face of China given by Nepal and selfish China wanted to play divide and rule policy between India and Nepal which cleverly understood and decided accordingly and as well independently that it will NOT take sides in the stand-off shows the true colours of China and its diplomatic failure at the International level to get necessary support for their coward action. If good sense prevails it is better to silently withdraw as if nothing has happened and save the face or else China will get exposed again and again apart from losing their credibility !!!Reply
- Aug 8, 2017 at 6:39 pmCHINESE COMMINUST PARTY MEMBERS AND LEADER, THEY MUST BE BULLY, AS ARROGANT, AS AGGRESSSIVE PEOPLE. BCOZ WHOLE WORLD IS CONFIRMING THAT WHOLE CHINA AND ALL CHINESE PEOPLES ARE ALSO BULLY, AGGRESSSIVE AND ARROGANTT PEOPLES. BUT THIS IS NOT TRUE, AS ORDINARY CHINESE PEOPLE ARE LIKE REST OF WORLD NORMAL HUMAN BEINGS. SO THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY AND ITS LEADER, THEY MUST BE DECENT, POLITE, USE WORLDWIDE RULES AND REGULATIONS, AND ALSO ONE DAY SOON, THEY MUST ALLOW THE DEMOCRACY TO FLOWER IN THEIR ANCIENT NATION. THIS ACT OF ALLOWING ALL CHINESE PEOPLE TO FAIRLY ELECT THEIR OWN PRESIDENT AND PARTY MEMBERS TOO RULE THEIR NATION, MUCH LIKE REST OF THE WORLD IS DOING...THIS ACT WILL PUT THE CURRENT COMMUNIST PARTY MEMBERS AND LEADER, INTO THE EVERLASTING HISTORY BOOKS AND MEMORIES OF PEOPLE WORLDWIDE, AS THE VERY COURAGEOUS AND BIG-HEARTED PEOPLE WHO CREATED THE VERY CONCEPT OF ELECTIONS AND DEMOCRACY IN THE LARGEST NATION ON OUR BELOVED PLANET....WHAT A FEAT THAT WOULD TRULY BE...Reply