Nepal won’t take any sides in India-China standoff: Deputy PM Krishna Bahadur Mahara

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam area in Sikkim sector, Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara made it clear that his country will not take any sides in the border standoff between India and China. Mahara, who is also the Foreign Minister, said Nepal wants India and China to use ‘peaceful diplomatic means’ to resolve the issue. “Nepal will not get dragged into this or that side in the border dispute,” he said on Monday.

Mahara quoted media reports to indicate that they might be dragging Nepal to favour one or the other side. “Some media reports are attempting to drag us in favour of one or the other side, but I want to make it clear that we have not taken any side in this matter,” he said. Mahara also added that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay an official visit to India from August 23 to 27 and necessary preparations are going on for the same. However, detailed itinerary of the visit is yet to be finalised, Mahara added. He also told the media that Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang will arrive in Nepal on August 14 on an official visit. The Chinese leader’s visit will be development-centric, and it cannot be linked with the prime minister’s visit to India in any way, he added. Also Read: Sikkim standoff: Beijing will counter India if it ignores Doklam warning, says Chinese media

India and China have been locked in over a month-long standoff in Sikkim sector’s Doklam area since June 16 after Chinese troops began constructing a road near the Bhutan trijunction. Bhutan has protested to China, saying the area belonged to it and accused Beijing of violating agreements that aim to maintain the status quo until the boundary dispute is resolved. India says the Chinese action to lay the road was unilateral and changes the status quo. It fears the road would allow China to cut off India’s access to its northeastern states. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

