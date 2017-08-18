MEA on Ladakh scuffle: ‘Not confirmed stone pelting or use of rods, just said there was an incident’

Ladakh clash: On Tuesday, Indian border guards had thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Ladakh clash: On Tuesday, Indian border guards had thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Nearly three days after the brief clash between Indian and Chinese boat patrols at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday refrained from confirming reports of stone-pelting or use of rods during the scuffle. “I have not confirmed stone pelting or use of rods, just said there was an incident,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The MEA also admitted that an incident between the armies of India and China had taken place along the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh on August 15 and that it was later discussed by Army officers of both the nations, as per ANI. “There was an incident on 15th August, it was later discussed by Army officers on both sides,” Kumar said while addressing a press conference. He also said such incidents are not in the interest of either side.

A day after the incident, armies of India and China held border personnel meetings (BPM) in Leh’s Chushul sector. Commenting on the same, the MEA spokesperson said the border personnel meetings were held between India and China in Leh’s Chusul sector on 16th August and Sikkim’s Nathu La region a week before.

On Tuesday, Indian border guards had thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh. The latest incident in Ladakh took place amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Doklam in India-Bhutan-China trijunction, which has now entered the third month.

According to PTI reports, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will pay a three-day visit to Ladakh beginning Sunday in order to take stock of the security preparedness along the border with China besides discussing key operational matters with top commanders.

Meanwhile, India also welcomed the US’ decision to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, saying that the move reflected the joint commitment of both the countries to deal with the menace of terrorism. “We welcome the designation of the Hizbul Mujahideen that has been responsible for carrying out heinous acts of terrorism and taking innocent lives in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US,” Kumar said.

With ANI, PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd