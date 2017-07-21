Channels for talks open: China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lu Kang maintained that India had “quite clearly” trespassed into Chinese territory. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lu Kang maintained that India had “quite clearly” trespassed into Chinese territory.

Beijing Thursday repeated that withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam was the precondition for any “meaningful dialogue” with New Delhi. “Our diplomatic channel is unimpeded and the withdrawal of the Indian border troops is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue and the communication between the two sides,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters. He also maintained that India had “quite clearly” trespassed into Chinese territory.

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said Thursday that it would be “embarrassing” for India to attend the BRICS summit in China later this year, without solving the present standoff.

“The ongoing border tension is testing China’s patience, and if the border tension remains until September, it would be very embarrassing for Indian leaders to come to China to attend the BRICS summit. This is bad for China and India as well as other BRICS countries,” Hu was quoted as saying by the Global Times. The annual BRICS summit will be held in Xiamen city in September.

