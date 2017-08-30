Doklam disengagement a victory for Asia, says China’s state-run media

Doklam standoff: China’s Global Times attributed the Doklam disengagement to ‘pressure from China’ as well as ‘India’s rational approach’ on the border standoff.(Representational Image) Doklam standoff: China’s Global Times attributed the Doklam disengagement to ‘pressure from China’ as well as ‘India’s rational approach’ on the border standoff.(Representational Image)

As the 73-day intense standoff at Doklam plateau between Indian and Chinese troops ended on Monday, China’s state-run media outlet Global Times published an editorial on Wednesday saying it ‘hit hard at India during face-off, but doesn’t want to engage in an argument with the Indian media as to which side won this standoff’. Admitting its hawkish position on the issue right from the start, the editorial titled ‘Doklam standoff settlement a victory for Asia’, opined: “Both China and India have indicated that they intend to leave the Doklam border standoff behind as soon as possible. We just want to say that the two countries can end this crisis without having to resort to war, which is a victory for Asia.”

The editorial further said that ‘as nationalist sentiment is surging in India, it was not an easy decision for the Modi government to withdraw the Indian troops’. It attributed the Doklam disengagement to ‘pressure from China’ as well as ‘India’s rational approach’ on the border standoff. “Besides pressure from China, India has taken a rational approach. Therefore, we should encourage India’s move, which matches China’s demeanor as a great power,” it said. Also Read: Doklam faceoff between India, China over but Bhutan’s talks run into a wall

While giving credit for the Doklam disengagement to the ‘maturity of the Asian continent’, the state-run newspaper also blamed US and Japanese strategists of ‘wanting to see a long-term confrontation between China and India’. “While such a scenario was about to come, it eventually did not. But this incident shows that India may act beyond the logic of international relations. As the two countries deepen their understanding, they must pay more attention to avoid any misjudgments that may lead to a new crisis.”

The Global Times’ editorial comes two days after the troops of both countries agreed to disengage at Doklam plateau since the genesis of the standoff on June 16 after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the strategically key Doklam region, a disputed area between China and Bhutan. Also Read: PM Modi to visit China for BRICS summit

Commenting on the disengagement on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the 73-day stand-off between India and China in Doklam ended after India withdrew its troops and asked New Delhi to “learn lessons” and prevent such incidents in future. The Doklam disengagement comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit next week.

Wang told the media that the border face off caused by Indian trespassing has been settled. He was answering a question from the Chinese media reports that India withdrew troops to provide a face saver for China after reaching a settlement.

The Doklam standoff began after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. China also claims that Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over Doklam.

