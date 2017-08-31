From Doklam standoff to disengagement: How India and China resolved the crisis

Doklam standoff: India had intervened in the issue, supporting Bhutan’s stand and asking China to halt all of its construction work. Doklam standoff: India had intervened in the issue, supporting Bhutan’s stand and asking China to halt all of its construction work.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam plateau in Sikkim sector began in mid-June when India accused China of constructing a road in the disputed territory towards Doklam plateau. The Royal Bhutanese Army had also raised a similar objection. Doklam is a tri-junction between India, Bhutan and China. India had intervened in the issue, supporting Bhutan’s stand and asking China to halt all of its construction work. China claimed they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of Indian troops from the disputed area. New Delhi had expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. China also claims that Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over Doklam.

As the crisis escalated, the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar was cancelled. Located at an altitude of 15, 160 feet, the yatra is considered holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. It takes place between June and September.

Here are the key developments leading up to the Doklam disengagement (from old to new events):

Terse words exchanged between the two sides:

In June earlier this year, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said that the Armed forces were prepared to face internal as well as external threats to the country. In a statement to the media, Rawat had said, “Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war”. Subsequently, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson dismissed Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks as ‘extremely irresponsible’ while warning him to ‘stop clamouring for war’. In a statement to reporters, PLA spokesperson Col Wu Qian had said: “We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war.”

MEA expresses concern over Chinese actions in Doklam area

The Ministry of External Affairs had conveyed to the Chinese government that the latter’s construction of road in the disputed Doklam area ‘would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India.’ In a statement to the media, MEA said: “India is deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions.”

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra cancelled in the wake of standoff

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La was cancelled in the wake of the standoff at Doklam. The pilgrimage through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, however, will continue as scheduled, a government officials confirmed. This annual pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, which is located at an altitude of 15, 160 feet, takes place between June and September. It is considered holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley responds to China’s warning to India on Doklam standoff

Responding to Beijing’s terse words, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that the India of 2017 is different from 1962. “If they are trying to remind us, the situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different,” Jaitley had said.

India attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China amid Doklam standoff

Despite the ongoing standoff at Doklam, India attended its first plenary SCO meeting after it became full members of the China-dominated security grouping. The SCO members are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO is increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO.

China asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam citing ‘betrayal’ of 1890 treaty

While asking India to withdraw from Doklam, China said the “trespassing” of Indian troops was a “betrayal” of a treaty signed in 1890. It alleged that India had used Bhutan as an “excuse” to violate the international border between the two countries.

Day before G20 summit in Hamburg, China dismisses prospect of PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting

China dismissed the prospect of a meeting between Chinese president Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi, saying the “atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting” even as it demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says India has support of ‘all countries’ in Parliament

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told the Lok Sabha that India has the support of “all countries”. She also demanded both countries to withdraw their troops in order to have a conversation on the issue. Responding to Swaraj’s statement in the Parliament, Chinese media mouthpiece Global Times said she had “lied” in the Parliament as it warned that Beijing could resolve the “conflict through non-diplomatic means”.

India and China NSAs meet

It was on the sidelines of the BRICS summit that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi. Beijing said the discussion included “major problems” and “regional issues”. However, both India and China remained tight-lipped about what transpired during the meeting. Later, Doval said “vital” issues discussed at the meeting of the NSAs and its outcome will have an “impact” on the main summit in September.

China celebrates 90th anniversary of People’s Liberation Army

During the celebrations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has the “confidence to defeat all invasions”. “No one should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests,” he added. His comments were significant given the standoff at Doklam.

Brief transgression by Chinese soldiers in Barahoti area of Uttarakhand

There were reports that Chinese soldiers briefly entered into Indian territory at the Barahoti area in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on July 25.

Perceived softening of stand

Softening her previous stand, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the border stand-off with China cannot be resolved through a war but can be settled through bilateral talks. “We will keep patience to resolve the issue,” she said, adding that India will engage with China to resolve the dispute. Acknowledging china’s contribution to India’s economic growth, she said, “China has contributed to our growing economic strength. For them, there’s a lot at stake, risk here. They have been awarded many contracts.”

A day after Swaraj’s comments, Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Ma Zhanwu, said that “shared interests’’ between the two countries “far outweigh any differences’’ and India and China need to resolve the issue through “rational, objective and constructive means.”

New Chinese map claims Indian troops’ ‘incursion’ in Doklam

China on Sunday released a map supporting its claim that Indian troops transgressed into the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, which is a part of its territory.

India prepares for Malabar war games with US, Japan in Indian Ocean, China expresses concern

As India prepares for a naval exercise in the Indian Ocean with Japan and the US on July 10, China on Friday expressed “hope” that the naval drill was not aimed at “any third party”, even as troops from both countries remained locked in a standoff in Sikkim.

China issues safety advisory to its citizens amid Doklam standoff

China issued an advisory to its citizens in India saying: “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens. In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide,” Chinese MFA spokesperson Geng Shuang had said.

Chinese media go back to 1962 war, dig out editorials and photographs

Communist Party of China’s official mouthpiece the People’s Daily took to Weibo, the microblogging app, to recall an editorial printed on the newspaper’s front page on September 22, 1962. Titled, “If this can be tolerated, what cannot be tolerated?”, the editorial refers to India’s alleged attempts to “erode” Chinese territory, recounts Indian Army provocation and warns of retaliation.

China’s latest: What if we enter Kashmir or Kalapani in Uttarakhand

While rejecting New Delhi’s suggestion for a simultaneous withdrawal of troops to end the standoff at Doklam, China wondered what New Delhi would do if it “enters” Kalapani region in Uttarakhand or Kashmir.

Indian, Chinese patrols clash at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso

Amid strained ties over Doklam, Indian and Chinese boat patrols clashed on the Pangong lake in Ladakh. And for the first time since 2005, the People’s Liberation Army declined the Indian invitation to participate in ceremonial border meetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

Former officer puts out video ‘showing’ scuffle in Ladakh between Indian, Chinese troops

A video shot by a former military office on a mobile phone reportedly showing the scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh made headlines.

After racist, anti-India video, China’s mouthpiece calls for ‘sober’ solution

Sobering down its response after the racist video which portrayed India as a nation of hairy men, China’s mouthpiece Xinhua News changed tack and attempted a more sober explainer on the Doklam standoff.

Army chief Bipin Rawat warns against complacency, says more Doklam-like incidents possible in future

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that Beijing is attempting to “change the status quo” on its border with India and predicted that incidents like the current impasse in Doklam are likely to “increase” in future.

Standoff at trijunction with Bhutan over: India, China withdraw troops from Doklam

India and China decided to de-escalate and withdraw their soldiers from the site at the trijunction with Bhutan. This disengagement comes a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Xiamen in China for the BRICS summit from September 3 to 5.

