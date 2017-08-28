Doklam standoff LIVE UPDATES: India has pulled back all border personnel, equipment from site, says Chinese FM

Army sources in New Delhi refused to divulge any details, stating that “disengagement had been agreed to and was in progress.” Army sources in New Delhi refused to divulge any details, stating that “disengagement had been agreed to and was in progress.”

Disengagement has started at the Dolam plateau on the Sikkim border where Indian and Chinese forces have been arrayed against each other since June 18.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, “expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site has been agreed to and is on-going”. The statement doesn’t clarify whether the disengagement is mutual or the details of the mechanics of disengagement.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoting Chinese foreign ministry has reported that “Indian forces have already withdrawn to the Indian side of the border.” It has also said that its forces “will remain in the region” and continue to exercise their “sovereignty over the region”.

Doklam news updates below:

1:42 pm: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “China has confirmed that Indian troops and equipment have all withdrawn to the Indian side of the border area in Doklam on Monday afternoon. China will continue to exercise its territorial sovereignty in accordance with historical conventions.”

1:40 pm: Chinese FM also said, “India has pulled back all border personnel and equipment from the border standoff site at Doklam as of Monday afternoon.”

#UPDATE: India has pulled back all border personnel and equipment from the border standoff site at Doklam as of Monday afternoon: Chinese FM pic.twitter.com/nTbHO6cu9y — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) August 28, 2017

1:29 pm: Reuters quoted Chinese foreign ministry as saying: “Indian forces have already withdrawn and Chinese forces will continue to patrol in Doklam.

1:28 pm: China Global Television network says China and India agree to end Donglang (Doklam) border standoff.

1:27 pm: China’s official news agency Xinhua confirmed India’s troop withdrawal from the site.

1:25 pm: The Ministry of External Affairs said, “In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site in Doklam has been agreed-to and is ongoing.”

