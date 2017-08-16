Unaware of reports of PLA soldiers entering Ladakh’s Pangong lake: China

Doklam standoff: The Sikkim section has a special historical background and this is the only defined boundary between China and India, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Doklam standoff: The Sikkim section has a special historical background and this is the only defined boundary between China and India, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

China on Wednesday denied any reports of People’s Liberation Army soldiers entering Indian territory along the banks of Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake, reported PTI. China’s response comes a day after Indian and Chinese boat patrols clashed at the Pangong lake in Ladakh on Tuesday. Besides, the PLA also declined the Indian invitation to participate in ceremonial border meetings on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. This is the first time since 2005 that the PLA has declined to meet with their Indian counterpart.

When Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying was asked for a comment on the same, she replied: “I am not aware of the information.” Chunying said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops always patrol along the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “The Chinese side is committed to peace and tranquillity of the China-India border,” she said. “We urge the Indian side abide by the LAC and relevant conventions between the two sides,” she added. Also Read: Indian, Chinese patrols clash on Ladakh lake, PLA skips Independence Day meets

The latest standoff at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake comes in the backdrop of the two-month long Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector between Indian and Chinese troops. The Doklam standoff began after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim. China also claims that Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over Doklam.

