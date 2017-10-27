No new developments at Doklam face-off site since Aug 28 disengagement: MEA

The MEA said there are no new developments at the face-off site and vicinity since August 28th disengagement. (Source: ANI) The MEA said there are no new developments at the face-off site and vicinity since August 28th disengagement. (Source: ANI)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said there are no new developments at the Doklam face-off site since August 28 disengagement. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was responding to the media in New Delhi on reports of Chinese buildup at Doklam. “The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous,” said Kumar. The 73-day face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam started on June 16 and resolved on August 28, with both sides pulling back troops, and China stopping construction of a road which India had objected to. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Dokalam.

Earlier this month, the government had told a parliamentary committee that India will remain firm and will continue to engage with China to avoid another Doklam-like situation along the border. The Centre clarified its stand to a parliamentary committee on external affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, when members raised queries on the Doklam standoff.

While the standoff is now resolved, China recently conveyed a strong message to its neighbours and world powers on rooting for its legitimate rights. At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held earlier this month, Beijing said it will not give up its legitimate rights or let anyone undermine its interests. President Xi Jinping had said that the country will enhance relations along its borders and open up more to the world. He further advocated a strong, modernised military that can deter and win wars. “China will never pursue development at the expense of others’ interests, but nor will China ever give up its legitimate rights and interests. No one should expect China to swallow anything that undermines its interests,” Xi said, adding that the country would never seek “hegemony or engage” in any expansion.

