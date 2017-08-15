We need to defeat China economically; should boycott Chinese goods, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev today said India needs to defeat China economically as he appealed for a country-wide boycott of Chinese goods. Addressing a gathering after hoisting the tricolour on a 100 feet-high flagstaff at the Patanjali yogpeeth on the Indepedence Day, he said China only understands the “language of aggression” and India should first try to defeat it economically.
He appealed to the people to boycott Chinese products and called for making India a super power by 2040. Armies of India and China are locked in a stand-off at Doklam in Sikkim.
- Aug 15, 2017 at 11:48 pmBabaji first tell us about your last pet project - bringing back the black money - for which u made the ultimate sacrifice and ran away in a woman's clothes from Ramlila ground. Then we can talk about your new nautanki which is a ploy to sell ur own products. By the way what did u do when ur noodles failed the food auth tests? And ih you are such a great baba, why don't u do something about ur semu closed netr.Reply