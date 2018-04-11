Doha gym trainer held for RJ murder

The RJ, 36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death in his studio at Madavoor early on March 27.(Representational) The RJ, 36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death in his studio at Madavoor early on March 27.(Representational)

Police have arrested a 28-year-old, who was working as a gymnasium trainer in Qatar, in connection with the murder of a radio jockey in Thiruvananthapuram Rural district last month. Salih Bin Jalal, hailing from Ochira in Kollam, was arrested on his arrival from Doha on Tuesday.

The RJ, 36-year-old Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death in his studio at Madavoor early on March 27. He was an RJ with Red FM in Kerala. Attingal Deputy Police Superintendent K Anil Kumar, who is probing the murder, said, “Jalal claims he executed the murder as a commitment towards his friend and gymnasium owner Abdul Sathar, who lives in Doha. After executing the murder, Jalal returned to Doha via Nepal. Sathar is an accused.”

The police said they are verifying the claims of Jalal. Apart from Sathar, the police have also named one Appuni as an accused for alleged involvement in the attack. According to sources, police suspect that the murder was triggered by an alleged affair Rajesh had with Sathar’s estranged wife. The relationship allegedly developed while Rajesh was working with Voice of Kerala FM in Doha before returning to Kerala. The woman reportedly claimed to have financially helped Rajesh, whose wife is pregnant. It was alleged that Sathar had given supari to kill Rajesh for “spoiling his marital life”.

The police said that the woman, a dance teacher, admitted her relationship with Rajesh, but denied the involvement of her husband in the murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App