Dogs maul two more kids in Sitapur

Villagers walk with lathis to protect themselves, in Sitapur. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Villagers walk with lathis to protect themselves, in Sitapur. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Stray dogs have mauled two more children in Sitapur. The fresh attacks on Wednesday and Thursday came even as the district administration claimed the situation was under control as they had caught 40 canines in an attempt to control rampant dog attacks that have so far left around a dozen children dead.

Abhishek Kumar, 6, was mauled while he was out with his grandfather in Guraini village on Wednesday. Sangeeta, 8, was attacked when she was out in the fields around two km away in Bhagautipur village on Thursday. The two were admitted to hospitals in Sitapur and Lucknow, where their condition was said to be stable.

“Abhishek was coming back to his house around 5 pm on Wednesday when three dogs jumped at him from behind. The dogs bit his neck. The dogs left him and ran away as soon as the grandfather chased them with a stick,” district forest officer Aniruddh Pandey said. He added the dogs are of same height as the kids and attack their necks. “That is the reason why these attacks are mostly fatal.”

Sitapur city magistrate Harsh Dev Pandey said a pack of dogs attacked Sangeeta when she out to relieve herself in the fields. “…she cried for help and soon a group of villagers reached the spot with sticks… forcing the dogs to run away. The girl was sent to a local hospital and later was referred to Lucknow.”

The magistrate said no death related to canine attacks has been reported since Saturday.

