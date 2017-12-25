Does govt have the determination to bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav: Manish Tewari to PM Modi

Top News
By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2017 10:02 pm
Day after killing of soldiers, Cong slams govt's Pak policy Congress leader Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

Congress leader Manish Tewari said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan, and asked if his government has the determination to do so.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April. “@narendramodi Mr. Prime Minister you need to bring this Gentleman back home. Does your government have the determination to do what it takes and walk the talk??????,” Tewari tweeted along with a picture of Jadhav.

Jadhav met his wife and mother at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Islamabad. The meeting came after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year-old Jadhav’s execution.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

  1. Sampath Chari
    Dec 25, 2017 at 10:14 pm
    Pakistan has decided to give trouble to India which is a routine. Mr Manish Tiwari should also outline the ways and means to get Jadhav back. It is the usual game Pakistan plays and how can they be convinced if false allegations are made on Jadhav and he is imprisoned.
