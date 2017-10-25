Does Congress want to make BMWs and Mercedes cheaper: Arun Jaitley defends GST slabs

Arun Jaitley (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Arun Jaitley (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said India’s economy has for the first time ranked amongst the fastest growing countries in the world for three years running, news agency ANI reported. “It is for the first time in history that continuously for 3 years India’s economy has been one of the fastest growing in world,” he said.

Stating that they have not launched reforms with the aim of winning elections but to benefit the nation in the long-run, the minister said, “It has nothing to do with elections, these are long-term reform measures.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, the finance ministry had announced a plan to infuse Rs 2.11 lakh crore into public sector banks over a period of two years. Of this, Rs 1.35 lakh crore will be via recapitalisation bonds while the remaining Rs 76,000 crore will be raised by banks from the market with budgetary support, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said. The government had also approved highway projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore including the ambitious Bharatmala project on Tuesday.

Jaitley, continuing his defence of the economic reforms introduced by the BJP-led Centre, said, “Bringing everything under 18% (GST) is helping those who spend on luxury items.”

Questioning the intentions of the Congress, who are protesting against the reforms, he said, “Does Congress want to make BMWs and Mercedes cheaper?”

Meanwhile, Jaitley said the situation in the Kashnir valley is under control, saying “Terrorists are on the run and the situation is under control. Home Minister has made it clear that we are ready to talk to anyone who is willing.”

“In last 3 years an intelligence network has been put in place, Hurriyat and their funding sources have been exposed,” Jaitley said.

He also said unrest in the valley has come to a halt as stone pelting has ceased. “Funding sources of Hurriyat have dried up and as a result the stone pelting that was being done by thousands, has stopped,” he said.

Jaitley also touched upon the issue of India-Pakistan relations, saying, “For dialogue with Pakistan, Pakistan itself has to create the atmosphere, people of Kashmir have nothing to do with it.”

