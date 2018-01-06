Documentary on Amartya Sen gets CBFC nod

Noble Laureate Amartya Sen at Express ADDA. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Noble Laureate Amartya Sen at Express ADDA. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

THE CENTRAL Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a green signal to the release of The Argumentative Indian, a documentary on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, while asking director Suman Ghosh to exclude the word ‘Gujarat’ — one of the four words that the board’s Kolkata regional office had objected to in July last year.

The hour-long documentary had ran into trouble when CBFC Kolkata had asked Ghosh to beep out the words ‘Hindu India’, ‘Hindutva view on India’, ‘cow’ and ‘Gujarat’. The CBFC was then chaired by Pahlaj Nihalani.

“I received the formal approval letter on Friday from CBFC to release the documentary, including the words ‘cow’, ‘Hindutva view of India’ and ‘Hindu India’, which I was asked to mute previously. The only exception is that I have been asked to exclude the word ‘Gujarat’, which pertains to the comments by Professor Sen on Gujarat riots. I am thinking about it and may release the movie by March,” Ghosh said. He added that CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi had watched The Argumentative Indian in Mumbai on Thursday along with other board members. Following this, Joshi had a detailed discussion with Ghosh. “My discussion with Joshi was extremely cordial. He accepted my arguments. On the word ‘Gujarat’, Joshi put forward his arguments in a very logical manner,” Ghosh said.

Sources in CBFC Kolkata Friday said the issue was being handled by the chairman and the regional office had no say in the matter now.

