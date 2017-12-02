Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra

The doctor added that this was causing Sambar problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Representational photo) The doctor added that this was causing Sambar problems like vomitting and indigestion. (Representational photo)

A 50-year-old tribal from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been successfully operated upon on Thursday by doctors to remove 72 coins that the man had swallowed over a long period due to certain mental ilnesses, doctors said.Dr Amit Kele, who led the team of doctors that operated on Krishna Somalya Sambar, said that Sambar was suffering from a rare case of metallophagia, an impulse to swallow metallic objects.

Sambar is a resident of Thoratpada in Talasari taluka of Palghar, he said.

“He is suffering from ‘bezoar’- a gastrointestinal disorder- and ‘pica’- a compulsive disorder of eating non-nutritional substances- for the past 20 years. This made him a habitual eater of iron and metal coins. Some got flushed out of his system in the natural course of excretion but others remained,” said Kele today.

The doctor said that this was causing Sambar problems like vomitting and indigestion. Sambar approached the medical team on Thursday and following an X-ray, the doctors proceeded to operate upon him.

The doctor added that the endoscopic surgery lasted for three and a half hours and that Sambar’s condition was now improving. He would soon be discharged from hospital, Kele added.

