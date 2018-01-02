IMA strike LIVE updates: Health services hit as doctors protest against NMC Bill

The doctors began their 12-hour long strike at 6 am in the morning today. The doctors began their 12-hour long strike at 6 am in the morning today.

Healthcare facilities at multiple hospitals across the country have been disrupted Tuesday after thousands of doctors went on a 12-hour strike, in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill. The outpatient departments in private hospitals were closed in support of the strike called by the Indian Medical Association. However, emergency and other critical services remained open.

The doctors began their 12-hour long strike at 6 am today. The doctors contend that the decision to replace the Medical Council of India with a new body will “cripple” the industry. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, on the other hand, maintained that the provision will “benefit the medical profession.” He also added that talks were on with the Indian Medical Association to dissolve the issue. “We have heard them and also presented our views.”

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practise allopathy after completing a “bridge course”. The Bill is also scheduled for consideration in Lok Sabha today.

Follow LIVE updates of IMA’s strike

1.10 pm: IMA president Dr K K Agarwal appealed to the Prime Minister to revise the draft bill in the larger interest of the medical profession. “Regulators need to have an autonomy and be independent of the administrators. The National Medical Commission will be a regulator appointed by the administrators under their direct control,” Agarwal said.

12.55 pm: The Delhi Medical Association has also extended its support to the strike.

Doctors protest against National Medical Commission Bill, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cSiIbE7yEs — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

12.40 pm: The central government has left us with no option but to call it a ‘black day’ in the history of medical profession. ‘No to NMC (National Medical Commission)’ is a slogan for medical community as well as every patient: Parthiv Sanghvi, Indian Medical Association

12.30 pm:

Kerala: Doctors protest outside Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram against National Medical Commission Bill pic.twitter.com/bfnS9TyENV — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

