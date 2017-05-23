Doctor’s husband who went missing returns home

Music composer Salim Merchant also posted a message about Coelho’s sudden disappearance. (Representational Image) Music composer Salim Merchant also posted a message about Coelho’s sudden disappearance. (Representational Image)

OVER 30 hours after he went missing, husband of noted gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho returned to his Bandra home on Monday night. His disappearance had sparked alarm in the medical fraternity, who took to social media to search for him. Lincoln Coelho (71) went missing from Bandra Sunday afternoon after he attended morning mass at St Theresa’s church. Dr Kiran last saw Coelho hail an auto-rickshaw for the church. She had planned to join him for mass at St Peter’s church, Bandra, where he never turned up.

A missing report was filed at Bandra police station on Sunday evening. “We scanned the area of Bandra station and looked at CCTV footage of major junctions but there was no success,” said police inspector Sanjeev Bhore. But by Monday night, he received a call from the Coelhos that the septuagenarian had returned.

“He returned back calm and happy. Since he is old and gets tired, we did not ask him many questions. We let him rest,” said Sumit Rai, a family friend.

On Sunday, city doctors took to social media to spread the word. Dr Kiran, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, heads the gynaecology department at Lilavati Hospital and works as a consultant in several private hospitals. She is known for having helped deliver babies of several Bollywood actors, including Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Doctors also credit her for introducing the use of ultrasound in surgery in Mumbai.

According to Siddharth Coelho, her son, Coelho left his Bandra home, located opposite the Bandra Gymkhana at 9.50 am on Sunday. His wife and domestic help saw him get into an auto-rickshaw. “We later came to know through friends he went to St Theresa’s church to attend the mass,” said Siddharth, adding the family does not know why he changed his plans. Coelho spoke with a few friends at the church until 11 am and was last spotted near Bandra station before noon.

Coelho had left his mobile phone at home. According to his family, he suffered a fall four months ago and injured his head, but did not face serious health issues. Several doctors on Sunday circulated his image on WhatsApp groups. A few took to Facebook to let others know. Music composer Salim Merchant also posted a message about Coelho’s sudden disappearance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now