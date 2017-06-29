Doctor slaps ‘possessed’ woman to revive her in Rajasthan’s Barmer District, inquiry ordered

A doctor allegedly slapped a ‘possessed’ woman patient to bring her to consciousness at Barmer district. (Source: Google Map) A doctor allegedly slapped a ‘possessed’ woman patient to bring her to consciousness at Barmer district. (Source: Google Map)

In a strange incident, a doctor at Barmer district in Rajasthan, allegedly slapped a woman patient to bring her to consciousness, PTI reported. According to the doctor, the patient was ‘possessed’. The hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the case. The officials said that Dr Surendra Bahri, instead of using a medical procedure to revive the woman, slapped her when he was told by her family members that she was possessed by evil spirits.

Hemraj, Superintendent of the district hospital, said, “When the matter came into our notice, a three-member committee was set up to inquire the incident. The report will be forwarded to the directorate of medical and health in Jaipur.”

However, no formal complaint has been lodged by the family members of the woman, who was later discharged after primary treatment.

