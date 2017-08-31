Doctor from Jammu govt medical hospital under arrest for molesting a female patient

Principal of the Government Medical College Dr Sunanda Raina, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the arrest of Dr Kundal. (Source: Representational image) Principal of the Government Medical College Dr Sunanda Raina, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the arrest of Dr Kundal. (Source: Representational image)

The Jammu Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a senior doctor working at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on charges of molesting a female patient. Identifying the doctor as Dr Bodh Raj Kundal, a neuro physician, sources said that he has been head of Neurology Department at the Government Medical College, Jammu. His apprehension followed a complaint from a female patient who visited his private clinic outside government run Psychiatric Diseases Hospital at Bakshi Nagar in the morning.

Quoting the complainant, a police officer said that she accused the doctor of abusing and mistreating her at the clinic when she went there in the morning. The doctor has been arrested under Section 354 of Ranbir Penal Code, he added. Meanwhile, Principal of the Government Medical College Dr Sunanda Raina, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the arrest of Dr Kundal. “We have not received any official information in this regard so far,” she added.

