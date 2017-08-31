Only in Express
  • Doctor from Jammu govt medical hospital under arrest for molesting a female patient

Doctor from Jammu govt medical hospital under arrest for molesting a female patient

Quoting the complainant, a police officer said that she accused the doctor of abusing and mistreating her at the clinic when she went there in the morning.

By: Express News Service | Published:August 31, 2017 5:19 pm
marital rape, india rape law, marital rape criminalisation, criminalise marital rape, Principal of the Government Medical College Dr Sunanda Raina, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the arrest of Dr Kundal. (Source: Representational image)
Top News

The Jammu Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a senior doctor working at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on charges of molesting a female patient. Identifying the doctor as Dr Bodh Raj Kundal, a neuro physician, sources said that he has been head of Neurology Department at the Government Medical College, Jammu. His apprehension followed a complaint from a female patient who visited his private clinic outside government run Psychiatric Diseases Hospital at Bakshi Nagar in the morning.

Quoting the complainant, a police officer said that she accused the doctor of abusing and mistreating her at the clinic when she went there in the morning. The doctor has been arrested under Section 354 of Ranbir Penal Code, he added. Meanwhile, Principal of the Government Medical College Dr Sunanda Raina, when contacted, denied any knowledge of the arrest of Dr Kundal. “We have not received any official information in this regard so far,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 31: Latest News