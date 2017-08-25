Doctor found dead in Delhi hospital, colleague suspected

Dr Swahat Pandey was found in the retiring room of doctors next to the duty room at the hospital, said the police. Dr Swahat Pandey was found in the retiring room of doctors next to the duty room at the hospital, said the police.

A 26 -year-old Radiology intern working at St Stephens hospital was found murdered with his throat slit in his rest room on Friday morning.

The deceased identified as Shashwat Pandey, was found in a pool of blood by an attendant after which he made a PCR call at 9 in the morning, following which a FSL and Crime team on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased is a resident of Allahabad and has been interning at the Radiology department for the past five months. The police suspect that one of the hospital colleagues was responsible for the murder and is currently on the run.

His body is yet to be shifted to the mortuary as the forensic team is still collecting crucial evidence, meanwhile, his family in Allahabad had been contacted about the murder.

Shocked by the interns death, more than 50 doctors staged a sit in protest at the hospital as they demanded that the culprit be arrested within 24 hours and have asked for a complete shut down of OPD and Casualty wards. A senior doctor meanwhile tried to reason with the striking doctors to call of the strike saying that another death can not be risked due to the death.

” If you do not want to work, then please don’t work. But the Casualty will remain open. We cannot risk another death. We must look towards the future,”said the senior doctor.

The striking doctors meanwhile held their ground and claimed that they had no issue against the police but claimed that they had an issue with the hospital authority on “lack of security inside the hospital”.

