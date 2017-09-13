Doctor attacked in Ludhiana Jail: A day later, police file FIR against three inmates & unidentified men

Dr Swarandeep Singh in Ludhiana Wednesday. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Dr Swarandeep Singh in Ludhiana Wednesday. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

A day after a doctor was allegedly attacked on Tuesday inside the premises of the Ludhiana Central Jail after he denied ‘intoxicant injection’ dose to an inmate, division number 7 police registered an FIR against three prisoners and 5 to7 unidentified persons for the attack. An FIR has been filed against Baljit Singh, Vishal and Arun Kumar under various Sections of the IPC.

DIG prisons Lakhminder Singh Jakhar also visited the Ludhiana Central Jail and started separate a inquiry on Wednesday and recorded statement of the doctor.

“We are conducting an inquiry. The doctor was having some issues with the inmates. We are investigating the case,” he said to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Dr Swarandeep Singh met Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke on Wednesday demanding security while on duty inside the hospital. In his application, the doctor wrote “cause of the clash was my refusal to oblige him (the jail superintendent) of narcotics to his pet jail inmates.” He also wrote that ‘attack was at the behest of the superintendent jail’.

