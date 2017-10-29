Doctor assaulted, paraded for ‘molesting’ woman patient

A delegation of doctors met Fatehabad SP Kuldeep Singh Saturday to seek action against those who attacked Dr Jimmy Jindal and allegedly vandalised portions of his hospital. (Express Photo) A delegation of doctors met Fatehabad SP Kuldeep Singh Saturday to seek action against those who attacked Dr Jimmy Jindal and allegedly vandalised portions of his hospital. (Express Photo)

A PSYCHIATRIST in Fatehabad town of Haryana was assaulted, nearly stripped and paraded around the city Friday before being handed over to the police for allegedly molesting a woman patient. An angry mob also blackened the face of Dr Jimmy Jindal, 37, and allegedly vandalised portions of his hospital. Jindal was later arrested based on a complaint by the victim’s family.

Fatehabad SP Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express that IPC sections of rape had been added against the accused doctor after the victim gave a statement Saturday. She told police that Jindal molested her after giving her sedatives when she visited him for consultation Thursday. The woman later informed her relatives, some of whom who reached the hospital along with others Friday. They then allegedly vandalised portions of the hospital before confronting the doctor. Jindal was then dragged out of the premises and assaulted by the irate group. By then, a large number of people, including shopkeepers in the area, gathered there.

Some doctors from other private hospitals also reached the area to intervene, but refrained after seeing the mob and learning of the incident. On Saturday, some of them met SP Kuldeep Singh and demanded action against those who assaulted Jindal.

Meanwhile, sources claimed a doctor at another private hospital where the woman was undergoing treatment for dengue had reportedly advised her relatives that she consult a psychiatrist because they found something “amiss” in her behaviour.

