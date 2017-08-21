Do your bit for society, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells beneficiaries of scheme for students

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana, under which the government pays the fees of meritorious Class XII students who get admissions in colleges of repute, to do their bit for society once they graduate.

He said beneficiaries who have got admissions in medical colleges must think of serving three or four years in rural areas and those who pass out of engineering colleges must imbibe honesty.

The CM was speaking at a function on the Lal Parade Ground where BJP chief Amit Shah distributed certificates to some of these beneficiaries. Students of state board who pass out with 75 per cent and CBSE students who secure 85 per cent are eligible for the scheme. They have to be domicile of the state and their parents annual income should not be more than Rs 6 lakh.

The government said that as many as 32,185 students from the state have benefited under the scheme. Some of these beneficiaries have got admissions in IIMs, national law institutes, School of Planning and Architecture and medical colleges.

Chouhan said the state government was setting up a fund for the purpose and ask the beneficiaries to contribute to it once they graduate. “Don’t get scared, do it only when you start earning,” he said. “I won’t let your dreams die.”

While praising the state government, the BJP national chief said only a sensitive person can think of such a scheme. “None of us sitting on the dais will be around after 50 years but you will,” Shah said referring to the young students and asking them to make the most of the opportunities provided by the schemes launched by the state and the central governments. Shah also appealed medical students to serve in rural areas after they pass out.

