Do you want to wind up NGT, Delhi HC asks Centre

“Would you like to wind up the National Green Tribunal?” the Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre while hearing a petition seeking directions to authorities to fill the vacant posts of judicial and expert members in the tribunal.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the Union government to file a status report within two weeks. According to the petition, in its short period of existence, the NGT showed “tremendous commitment towards delivery of environmental justice” and “raised the profile of environmental issues in the country”.

It said that non-appointment of members, either judicial or expert, acted as an obstacle in the effective functioning of the tribunal. “It is perhaps because of red-tapism in the bureaucracy that the NGT is headed towards a premature death,” said the plea, adding the court could issue directions to fill vacant posts. The matter is listed for September 14.

