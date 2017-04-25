‘Do not support BJP’, CM Mamata Banerjee tells people of Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the people of the state not to support the BJP, alleging that the saffron outfit “divides people in the name of religion.”
“We do not believe in the BJP’s Hindutva which divides people. They are not Hindus. They defame Hinduism. They create communal tension in the name of religion,” she said at a public meeting here.
“I am a Hindu. I love and respect all religions. We will not tolerate communal flare-up in the name of religion,” she said.
The chief minister was apparently responding to the BJP’s accusation yesterday that her government was preventing Hindus from observing religious festivals like Ram Navami and pursuing politics of minority appeasement. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had stated that the party would oust the TMC government through people’s movement if the latter continued with its minority appeasement policy.
Mamata mocked that the Centre was even talking about Aadhaar cards for cows. Commenting on the Teesta water sharing dispute, she said, “We love Bangladesh. But if we give Teesta water, north Bengal will not get water. We have given an alternative proposal.”
Talking about the development in Cooch Behar district, the TMC leader said, “We have set up Panchanan Barma University, 10 Krishak Bazars, ITIs, polytechnics and two medical colleges here.”
Funds were also allotted for Cooch Behar stadium, she added.
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:05 pmWe will not support BJP, provided Mamata Banerjee stops minority appea t and concentrates only on the development of the state ! Minority appea t has brought down many, latest elections to Uttar Pradesh is an example !Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:04 pmDon't support any Regional party. Support BJP save Bengal.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:00 pmMamata's days are nearing. Instead she should tell her ministers to stop looting Waste Bengal.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:56 pmChildish Mamata! Just in children games : negativism plays for friendship !! Instead of asking to be FOR , she asks to be AGAINST !!!Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:52 pmno body likes gh@seti begumReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:51 pmThe fact that this lady is saying this is an indication of her nervousness ! She must be ousted for Bengal to survive.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:51 pmDefinitely Mamta is playing minority appea t politics. Otherwise, why HC had to intervene for allow one Hindu festival to continue until evening, which Mamta set timeline of noon.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:50 pmChoice for the Bengalis is to choose one of the two devils.Reply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 6:02 pmTwo devils are TMC and CPI (M) . Reect both and opt for BJPReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:45 pmDesperation level : Mamata BanerjeeReply
- Apr 25, 2017 at 5:38 pmYes support "The Most Corrupt" Party and be ready for a dooms day voters. Once West Bengal was a trail blazer but now it is becoming a Waste Bengal under this Most Corrupt Party Select and vote for good governance. JaihindReply
