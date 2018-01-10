Religion a personal business, do not mobilise people on its basis: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan leader was in Pune to attend the second edition of National Teachers’ Congress organised at a city-based college. The Tibetan leader was in Pune to attend the second edition of National Teachers’ Congress organised at a city-based college.

Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that religion is a personal business of people and one must not mobilise or create groups of individuals on the basis of religions. The Tibetan leader was in Pune to attend the second edition of National Teachers’ Congress organised at a city-based college where he spoke about India’s potential to become a world leader and its capacity to combine ancient knowledge with modern science.

When asked about his message to Maratha and Dalit communities of Maharashtra who were recently involved in violent clashes in areas near Pune, the Buddhist leader said, “Religion is a personal business, whatever religion one follows, it is a personal matter. We should not mobilise or create groups and tag anybody as ‘We Buddhists, We Muslims or We Hindus…’”

Hailing India’s rich traditional knowledge, The Dalai Lama said, “I am a student of ancient Indian knowledge, so whereever I go or during my meeting with scientists, I find many among the audience showing genuine interest about my explanations… all of this has come from India. An eighth-century Tibetan emperor once invited top masters from the Nalanda University. We (Tahitians) have preserved the Nalanda tradition for over 1,000 years even as India has forgotten it. Now, India must pay more attention and through rigorous study, must revive its past.”

Reminding India of its ability to live and thrive among people having different religious faiths, the Buddhist leader said it was simply a remarkable thing.“India’s religious tolerance is remarkable and it is wonderful to people of across faiths, who mostly arrived from the middle-east in the form of Christianity or Islam, living together and I have full faith that despite being a young yet complicated nation, religious tolerance is possible,” he said.

Suggesting what the 21st century education system must teach young people, the spiritual leader said education was a key factor and not religion. He said education system today had become too materialistic without imparting values of compassion, honesty and knowledge backed by reasoning.“Our education system should teach how to tackle human emotions and India’s civilizations among the world’s oldest civilizations is far developed and has ways to tackle emotions,” he concluded.

