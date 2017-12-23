Do not believe in Moody’s and Fitch: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said that in the last three years, India clocked an average annual growth of 7.6 per cent which was better than 7.1 per cent clocked in the previous three years that fell in the UPA-II regime. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Subramanian Swamy said that in the last three years, India clocked an average annual growth of 7.6 per cent which was better than 7.1 per cent clocked in the previous three years that fell in the UPA-II regime. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Attacking international rating agencies, Subramanian Swamy, a senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday asked people not to believe in the reports filed by them.

Talking about the future of Indian Economy at a gathering of Chartered Accountants in Ahmedabad, Swamy said, “Do not believe in these Moody’s and Fitch’s. Rascals! You can pay them money and get any report published.”

Just a month ago, Moody’s, a reputed global credit rating agency upgraded India’s sovereign rating after a period of 13 years. This was celebrated even by those in the Union finance ministry. Later in December, another global rating firm Fitch Ratings cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2018 to 6.7 per cent from it’s earlier projection of 6.9 per cent in September. The reason cited was the rebound in the Indian economy being “weaker than expected.”

Swamy said that in the last three years, India clocked an average annual growth of 7.6 per cent which was better than 7.1 per cent clocked in the previous three years that fell in the UPA-II regime. “There is no doubt that there has been some acceleration during the NDA period. But that is not enough. Our growth should not be less than 10 per cent,” he said adding that India’s GDP would double in about 10-years’ time.

Talking about the 2G verdict, Swamy said the final word on the issue will be from Supreme Court. “Let them do their propaganda for now,” he later told mediapersons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd