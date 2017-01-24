DND to stay toll free, CAG has more time to submit audit

The counsel said more than 60 per cent of the audit work is complete but they would need at least eight more weeks to finish the job assigned to them in November 2016. The counsel said more than 60 per cent of the audit work is complete but they would need at least eight more weeks to finish the job assigned to them in November 2016.

WITH THE Supreme Court on Monday giving eight more weeks to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to verify the total cost of the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway project, and the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd’s claim that the expenses have not been recovered yet, the flyway is set to remain toll free for the time being.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar allowed the CAG counsel’s plea and granted it more time to submit the audit report.

Representing the toll company, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said the CAG has not confined its scrutiny to the accounts of the DND but was, in fact, examining records as old as 21 years to look into the viability of the project.

“We are contemplating invoking arbitration proceedings in this regard,” Sibal told the bench, which adjourned the matter for eight weeks and directed the CAG to positively adduce its report by that time.