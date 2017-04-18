DNA tests on 15 bodies fail to identify Ram Vriksha Yadav

At the Jawahar Bagh violence site. Archive At the Jawahar Bagh violence site. Archive

DNA TESTS conducted on 15 charred bodies recovered from Mathura’s Jawahar Bagh last year have failed to identify Ram Vriksha Yadav, the prime accused in the case of violence, which had led to the death of 29 people. A charred body, which the police had claimed to be Yadav’s, has failed to match DNA samples taken from his sons. At present, UP government’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow is in the process of conducting DNA tests on seven more bodies, which were recovered from Jawahar Bagh.

This after a Mathura court ordered that such tests be conducted to ascertain whether Yadav — the head of Swadheen Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah, also known as Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena — had died in the violence. On June 2, 2016, Yadav and his 3,000-odd armed followers had attacked a police team that had gone to vacate Jawahar Bagh, which they had encroached for over two years.

Twenty-nine people, including then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Farah police SHO Santosh Yadav, were killed in the violence. Many of the victims were charred to death in a fire that took place after LPG cylinders exploded at Jawahar Bagh.

Following the violence, police had declared one of the charred bodies as that of Yadav on the pretext that his aides had identified the body. On June 15, considering the evidence produced by the police as “less credible”, a local court in Mathura had ordered that DNA test be conducted on the body to ascertain whether it was Yadav’s.

SHO of Sadar Bazar police station in Mathura, Tasleem Ahmed Rizvi, said police had sent samples of the body, reportedly of Yadav, for a DNA test in January. “Samples taken from Yadav’s sons, Ram Narayan and Vivek, were dispatched… Since the test failed and the samples did not match, we have sent samples of another 21 bodies for tests,” he added. When contacted, Director of FSL in Lucknow, Dr S B Upadhyay, said: “Among the total bodies recovered at Jawahar Bagh, we have performed DNA tests on 15… None of these matched the samples of Ram Vriksha Yadav’s sons…”

“Initially, a DNA test was conducted on one body, which the police had claimed to be of Ram Vriksha’s. It did not match the samples of Yadav’s sons. We then asked for samples of the remaining bodies. The process is on,” he said.

The CBI team, which is investigating the Jawahar Bagh violence case following a high court directive, will visit the FSL next week to collect the report on the tests conducted so far. They are also likely to collect samples of the bodies and those of Yadav’s sons to conduct more tests at another lab.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now