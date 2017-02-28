Gene test results to determine if Eman requires bariatric surgery

According to her doctors, Eman is on a strict 1,200-calorie per day diet regime. Express file According to her doctors, Eman is on a strict 1,200-calorie per day diet regime. Express file

Eman Ahmed might not require a bariatric surgery to reduce her weight if the results of her gene tests showed any mutation, officials said Monday. The gene tests results of the Egypt national are expected on March 10 and only after that will she undergo any surgery. Samples of Eman’s DNA are undergoing genetic tests for 36 monogenic disorders. Zoya Brar, managing director at CORE Diagnostics where Eman’s DNA is being analysed, said conditions such as leptin gene deficiency, FTO gene, and Bardet Biedl syndrome could have led to Eman’s obesity.

The officials said if any mutation, including leptin deficiency, was identified then Eman could receive injections as treatment, adding that a bariatric surgery “will not be effective”. Leptin is linked to regulating hunger and body weight, according to doctors.

Brar said no line of treatment had been recommended so far for her. The results of these gene tests will help doctors work out a plan for Eman’s surgery and her future treatment. Around 5,000 km away from her home in Egypt,

Eman is now at the upscale Saifee Hospital where she can now get up on her own after being bed-ridden for nearly two years. Doctors are using Google Translate to communicate to her.

Since her admission on February 11, Eman is believed to have lost more than 50 kg. Doctors said fluid collection was at least 70-100 kg of Eman’s total weight. They believe Eman is improving by “leaps and bounds”. Her limb mobility is the most significant physical progress. Believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, Eman weighed around 500 kg when she was admitted.

She is being treated for sleep apnea, hypothyroid, diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems, fluid retention and most importantly obesity. With possibly less than two weeks to go for her first surgery, the main target is to shrink Eman’s size so that she can be taken to the operation theatre. She is currently 151 cm wide, while the width of the elevator is 141 cm.

Eman has been put on a high protein and fibre diet to systematically reduce her weight. Doctors have aimed to bring down Eman weight by 200 kg in 2017. She weighed around 500 kg at the time of her admission. According to her doctors, Eman is on a strict 1,200-calorie per day diet regime. She wakes up at 7.30 am and is fed every two hours. Unlike earlier, when she could barely sleep for three hours, Eman has an eight-hour sleep cycle now.