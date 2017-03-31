DMRC to renovate Sreedharan’s school

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will renovate the lower primary school at Chathanoor in Palakkad where E Sreedharan had studied. The Kerala Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from the public works department funds to DMRC to construct classrooms at the school. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, on his Facebook page, recalled a meeting he had with the ‘Metro Man’. “I thought he came to discuss the light metro rail project. His demand was very simple. He wanted construction of classrooms at the school to be entrusted to DMRC.’’

Isaac said the finance department had suggested that the work be done through the usual channels. Hence, Sreedharan came to meet the minister. The issue was taken to the Cabinet for sanction as DMRC was not an accredited agency, he added. When Sreedharan returned to settle in Kerala, the school was in a pathetic condition, Isaac said. Now 300 students are studying there. Sreedharan had been paying for the repair work, but now the expenses are being met by the government, the minister said.

