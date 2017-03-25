DMK trying to topple government, alleges T T V Dinakaran

T T V Dinakaran (File) T T V Dinakaran (File)

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran on Saturday alleged that DMK leader M K Stalin was trying to topple his party-led government. Stalin, however, dismissed the allegation as done with an intention to garner publicity by the AIADMK leader. “With a view to toppling our government, those from DMK are approaching our mlas or their friends and relatives, asking them to go with (rebel AIADMK leader) O Panneerselvam,” he told reporters.

This was being done at the behest of Stalin, DMK working president and Tamil Nadu opposition leader, he alleged. However, Stalin chose not to “lower my standard” by responding to the allegation. “I don’t want to lower my standard by responding to allegations made for garnering publicity,” he said.

