Cauvery water dispute: DMK to convene all-party meet

DMK leader M.K. Stalin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) DMK leader M.K. Stalin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The DMK has decided to convene an “all-party meeting” on the Cauvery issue in which actor Kamal Hassan, who will launch his party this week, has agreed to attend, party working president M K Stalin has said.

The DMK took the decision as the AIADMK government was not paying heed to its demand of holding an all-party meeting in the wake of the Supreme Court reducing the quantum of water from Cauvery river to the state, he told reporters here last night.

“As an opposition party, we have decided to convene an all party meeting and will invite the AIADMK which is the ruling party… we will also invite the BJP,” Stalin said, without mentioning the date of the proposed meeting.

“Not only that… I have invited Kamal Hassan, who is going to launch his party on February 21. He has assured us about his participation,” he said. To a query on actors Hassan and Rajinikanth’s political foray, the DMK working president said anyone can enter politics.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 directed the Karnataka government to release 177.25 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, reducing the quantum specified by the tribunal in 2007.

The DMK has accused the state government of inept handling of the case in the Supreme Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App