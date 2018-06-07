DMK stages walkout in TN assembly over anti-sterlite protests

On the first day of the Tamil Nadu assembly session, DMK working president MK Stalin had worn black along with his party MLAs in protest of Vedanta groups copper plant in Thoothukudi district. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar/File) On the first day of the Tamil Nadu assembly session, DMK working president MK Stalin had worn black along with his party MLAs in protest of Vedanta groups copper plant in Thoothukudi district. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar/File)

The opposition DMK Thursday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly after being denied permission to raise some issue on the anti-sterlite protests in Tuticorin, with the state government asking the former to approach the one-man inquiry commission in this regard.

After allowing the Leader of Opposition MK Stalin to make some remarks on the issue, Speaker P Dhanapal later said the comments were related to the commission and expunged all of the DMK leader’s statement.

Miffed over not being allowed to talk, Stalin announced staging a walkout with his colleagues joining him.

However, his party allies Congress and IUML stayed back.

Later, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked the main opposition party to approach the one-man commission headed by retired Madras High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan and submit whatever matter they wanted to before it.

Noting that a case pertaining to the issue was pending in the Madras High Court, Palaniswami said it was a normal practice not to debate matters that were subjudice, in the House.

Quoting the assembly rules, the Speaker said no discussion would be held on matters being probed by an inquiry commission.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22-23 when violence broke out during protest by locals demanding closure of Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin district over pollution issues.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month appointed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to probe the violence in Tuticorin.

The inquiry will cover the “law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders,” an official release had said.

