DMK pulls off coup: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend anniversary celebrations

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at an event. (Photo credit: file/Twitter/rameshlaus) Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at an event. (Photo credit: file/Twitter/rameshlaus)

They last appeared together in the 1985 Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Geraftaar’. Three decades later, they are back together in the same frame. This time, however, it was not for a film. Tamil superstars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were seen at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagama’s 75th anniversary celebrations on Thursday. While Kamal Haasan shared the stage with DMK working president M K Stalin and others, Rajinikanth sat among the audience.

In July, at the launch of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, Haasan, who is hosting the TV show, told viewers that corruption was rampant under the AIADMK dispensation and asked them to bombard ministers with complaints on their email addresses. The AIADMK described Haasan as “a third-rate actor” and threatened to with tax audits and defamation suites.

His remarks fuelled speculation that Haasan might take the plunge into active politics. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has kept his fans waiting after he asked them to be ready for “war”.

Speaking at an interaction session with his fans in May, Rajnikanth, interestingly, mentioned Stalin in his speech. “They ask me why I want to correct things when there are others (leaders). Yes, there are (other) leaders: (DMK’s M K) Stalin is there, my good friend (and) the best administrator. Cho (Ramaswamy, late political commentator) used to say Stalin will do the best if given a ‘free hand’ in politics, but that has not happened. (PMK’s) Anbumani Ramadoss is well-educated, has modern thoughts…. (Dalit party VCK leader Thol) Thirumavalavan is also admired a lot. Seeman (leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi) is a fighter. I was excited to listen to some of his views. There are others…,” he had said.

Recently, the Tamil Superstar met BJP MP and national youth wing leader Poonam Mahajan at his residence.

