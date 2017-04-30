DMK president Stalin blames Centre for political turmoil in Tamil Nadu; urges PM Modi to restore stable govt

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

Days after accusing the BJP-led central government of indulging in language “chauvinism” by “imposing Hindi” on non-speakers, DMK working president MK Stalin launched yet another attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it is selectively using agencies like IT department, enforcement directorate and CBI with an aim of gaining foothold in the state.

“It is now crystal clear that it is the hand of the BJP, which is in control of the central government, which is directing this blindingly obvious one-sided application of ‘selective raids’ and ‘selective arrests’ against one faction of the AIADMK, while turning a blind eye and allowing strong incrimination evidence against the other faction of the AIADMK to gather dust,” Stalin said in a video shared on his Twitter handle.

His comments were in response to the Income Tax officials’ raid at Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s house. Documents seized during the search revealed that the Sasikala faction allegedly distributed around Rs 89 crore among the voters before the RK Nagar bypoll, which was cancelled by the Election Commission following the allegations.

Stalin, the leader of the main opposition party in the state, also accused the Centre of acting in favour of the O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK faction.

Calling on Prime Minister Modi to put an end to the “selective usage of agencies”, Stalin urged the former to ensure that Tamil Nadu has a legitimate and stable government.

Further, the DMK scion talked about the plight of his state’s farmers in the wake of severe drought. “Farmers are committing suicide in Tamil Nadu. The entire Cauvery delta is suffering from drought and the Cauvery management Board has not yet been formed,” said Stalin.

He also accused the Centre of ignoring the hardships faced by Tamil Nadu farmers and reflected on the compulsory ‘NEET’ exam, saying that it has put the dreams of many aspiring doctors under threat. He also blamed the central government of neglecting issues concerning the state such as water-sharing disputes with neighbouring states and attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd