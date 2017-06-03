DMK President Karunanidhi turns 94, several leaders reach Chennai to join celebrations

The Dravidian veteran was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappally in 1957. The Dravidian veteran was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappally in 1957.

As DMK President M Karunanidhi on Saturday turned 94, people gathered at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. His residence was decorated with flowers as scores of supporters arrived outside his home and distributed sweets to celebrate the birthday of ‘Kalaignar’.

Karunanidhi’s son and DMK Working President M K Stalin were among those who met Karunanidhi early in the day to greet him. Several leaders, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, also arrived in Chennai to join the birthday celebrations. The celebrations will take place at YMCA Ground, Chennai on Saturday.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President M Hamid Ansari, Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and her Kerala counterpart P Sathasivam, Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) and Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, among others have greeted the DMK chief. Later in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TMC MP Derek O’Brien are scheduled to attend a function organised to mark Karunanidhi’s sixty years as a member of legislative assembly.

The veteran leader had undergone a tracheotomy procedure in December to improve his breathing. The Dravidian veteran was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappally in 1957. He has not lost a single election he contested in his six-decade long career.

