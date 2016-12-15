DMK, PMK demand ‘white paper’ on treatment given to Jayalalithaa 

As controversy surrounds over the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalalithaa, opposition DMK and PMK today demanded a ‘white paper’ on the medical treatment given to the leader as they said “there were apprehensions among the public and party supporters on the matter.” DMK Treasurer and Opposition Leader M K Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss made demands in this regard. “The Tamil Nadu government should release a white paper on the treatment given to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Since AIIMS doctors had also treated her, the treatment details should be informed to public by the Centre,” Stalin said.

He added that neither he nor his party wanted to “politicise” the matter. “Jayalalithaa was not on an ordinary person but the Chief Minister. Even during her hospitalisation, parties including DMK sought publicising of information on her treatment,” he told reporters. Stalin recalled that in the past when former chief ministers like late C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, were hospitalised, the then Health ministers in the respective cabinets used to come up with periodic updates on their health status.

However, no statement was released by the government or the Tamil Nadu Health minister when Jayalalithaa was hospitalised. Only Apollo Hospitals, where she was admitted, issued medical bulletins, he stated.

Expressing grief over the AIADMK leader’s death, Stalin said, “There are various reports about the treatment given to the former chief minister,” and referred to the demand by PMK founder S Ramadoss, who also sought a white paper on the matter. “There are doubts among many people about the death of the (former) chief minister. To completely dispel them, a white paper should be published as demanded by Ramadoss,” he said.

Ramadoss, on his part, said there were “apprehensions” among the public and AIADMK workers over the treatment given to Jayalalithaa as well as her death. “To dispel them, the state government should immediately release a white paper detailing the medical treatment given to Jayalalithaa,” he said.

