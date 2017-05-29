DMK leader Stalin to lead protest in Chennai against Centre’s new rules on cattle slaughter

Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin (PTI Photo) Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin (PTI Photo)

DMK working president M K Stalin will lead a protest on Wednesday in Chennai against the Centre’s recent decision to ban trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, news agency ANI reported. Earlier, the DMK scion had called for repealing the beef ban law, saying it infringes on the right of every citizen to make their food choices. He had also asked the BJP government to recuse itself from “endangering the pluralism by instituting monolithic laws”.

Already reeling under several reverses, the Centre’s move is considered as the biggest blow yet for meat suppliers across the country. Defending its decision, the environment ministry had said in a statement that the regulation was to protect “animals from cruelty and not to regulate the existing trade in cattle for slaughter houses”.

Earlier, the beef fest was organised in various parts of Kerala by the Congress and the Left to protest the Centre’s ban. Activists of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress-headed UDF and their youth wings joined forces and took out marches while organising these fests across the state, where beef is widely consumed.

Expressing strong disapproval of the Centre’s move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also attacked the BJP-led government at the centre and the RSS, saying there was no need for the people of his state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits.

With inputs from agencies

