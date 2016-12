DMK treasurer M K Stalin (Source: File) DMK treasurer M K Stalin (Source: File)

In a cryptic remark, DMK treasurer M K Stalin on Saturday said he was ‘unaware’ of Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala taking charge as AIADMK general secretary. “Is it…I do not know,” he said seeking to make light of Sasikala’s elevation as the ruling party head.

Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, was responding to a query by reporters on his views on Sasikala’s appointment.