DMK hits out at Kiran Bedi’s style of functioning

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI Photo/File) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

DMK on Sunday hit out at Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s style of functioning and alleged that she was creating operational pressure on the administration right from the day she assumed office. Party working president M K Stalin said Bedi’s action of issuing orders to officials on her own over issues that come under the purview of the Assembly Speaker would create confusion among government employees.

“Though a Governor does not have the responsibility to answer people, the Chief Minister has the responsibility to answer as they are the ones who voted him to power”, he said. The DMK leader said the Lt Governor, instead of posing a ‘hurdle’ to the functioning of the government, should work for the welfare of the people. He said it was unfortunate that Bedi had created an ‘extraordinary situation’ where an all-party delegation planned to meet the President and Prime Minister to complain about her style of functioning.

“Like Governors of other states, she (Bedi) should work as a guiding force. It is not right on the Governor’s part to ignore the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers.” Recently, Speaker V Vaithilingam and Bedi had locked horns over the removal of Puducherry Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekharan.

He had been put on compulsory wait by the Speaker, but it was later revoked by Bedi. Chandrasekharan was removed from the post on an order by the Speaker over a privilege motion raised by the opposition AIADMK.

