DMK gets new youth wing secretary following MK Stalin’s elevation

DMK on Friday appointed a new chief for its Youth Wing in view of elevation of incumbent M K Stalin, who held the post for more than three decades, as the party Working President. DMK Genral Secretary K Anbalagan announced the appointment of former Minister M P Saminathan as the Youth Wing Secretary under relevant party rules.

The appointment was being made in view of “Stalin, who is holding additional responsibility as Youth Wing Secretary, having taking over as party’s Working President,” he said in a statement. The DMK General Council had in its January 4 meeting, elevated Stalin as its Working President, which he now holds alogside his Treasurer post. Stalin became the party’s Youth Wing Secretary in 1984 and since then he was holding the post.