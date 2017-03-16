DMK describes budget as ‘old wine in new bottle’

DMK Working President MK Stalin (PTI/File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin (PTI/File Photo)

DMK on Thursday described the budget presented by AIADMK government as “old wine in new bottle.” DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin, said the first budget of the Edappadi K Palaniswami government did not spell out any new schemes, especially in power generation. There was also not any announcement on farm loan waiver, he told reporters in Chennai.

“Overall this is old wine in new bottle,” Stalin said. He said the debt burden in AIADMK rule, “whether under (the late) J Jayalalithaa or O Panneerselvam or Palaniswami now, has only been increasing.” He pointed out the government had estimated the debt burden to touch Rs 3.14 lakh crore by March 31, 2018.

Stalin also recalled DMK’s opposition to Finance Minister D Jayakumar mentioning the name of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala during his budget speech. The party had earlier in the House protested this, saying Sasikala was ‘person convicted by the court’ in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Stalin also questioned the ‘absence’ of some AIADMK ministers during the budget presentation.

