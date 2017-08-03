DMK demands sacking of Tamil Nadu Minister facing I-T action

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

DMK Working President M K Stalin on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to immediately sack Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in view of attachment of his properties by the income tax department over alleged tax evasion. Referring to recent provisional attachment of Vijayabaskar’s properties, including 100 acres of land and a quarry in Pudukottai district, he alleged that norms were violated in respect of stone quarrying as well.

“I urge Chief Minister Palaniswami to dismiss Vijayabasakar immediately from the Cabinet,” he said in a statement claiming continuation of him as a Minister was against the Constitution.

He alleged that Pudukottai Sub-Registrar Sasikala was transferred as she had ordered a bar on registration of the Minister’s properties in view of the attachment by the I-T department.

Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said the transfer was “abuse of power”.

He recalled seizure of documents and cash by tax officials ahead of the R K Nagar byelection here in April last, which was subsequently cancelled following searches at the premises of the Health Minister, his aides and relatives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App