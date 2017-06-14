DMK demands CBI probe into ‘cash for MLA’ sting, protests outside Tamil Nadu Assembly

“This Tamil Nadu Government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami should be dissolved,” Stalin told reporters. (file photo) “This Tamil Nadu Government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami should be dissolved,” Stalin told reporters. (file photo)

DMK MLAs, led by working president M K Stalin, staged a sit-in protest outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday after Speaker P Dhanpal refused to allow a discussion on allegations that the Sasikala camp offered money to AIADMK MLAs for their support in February’s Trust Vote. Palanisamy had won the trust vote after on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

Stalin and a few members of the DMK were later detained by the state police after being evicted from the House. “This Tamil Nadu Government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami should be dissolved. Speaker forcibly evicted us from the assembly, this is a murder of democracy. I raised matter in assembly and sought explanation from the 2 MLAs in the sting. Also demanded a CBI probe, but we were evicted,” Stalin told reporters.

On Wednesday, the assembly convened to discuss the Good and Services Tax Bill ahead of its July 1 roll-out. Finance Minster D Jayakumar tabled the bill and it was passed successfully. Later, Stalin raised the issue of the sting operation carried by Times Now in which AIADMK MLA Saravanan was heard saying that he was offered between Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore for his support. Saying that the matter was “subjudice”, Speaker Dhanpal did not allow the House to take it up for discussion, saying there was no major proof to substantiate it as it only came out in the media.

Meanwhile, the O Pannerselvam camp sought an explanation from South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who sensationally escaped from a resort in which most of the party MLAs supporting Sasikala were camping. “Lawmaker Saravanan in the sting operation gave some explanation. We have demanded the same explanation from him,” O. Panneerselvam said.

