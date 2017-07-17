DMK chief Karunanidhi fails to vote in the presidential poll over health reasons

DMK chief M Karunanidhi could not cast his vote in Monday’s presidential election due to health reasons, party working president M K Stalin said here. After voting in the election at the Assembly Secretariat, Stalin said the nonagenarian leader could not vote in view of his health and doctor’s advise.

Karunanidhi has been unwell since December last and barring him, all other 88 DMK legislators voted in the election. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch had voted in the 2012 presidential poll when Pranab Mukherjee was elected president.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) sources told PTI that party MP from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss abstained from voting in line with the party stand. The party had said that its lone MP would vote for NDA nominee Ramnath Kovind if the Centre came forward to set up the Cauvery Management Board. Since the Centre had not done so, the party decided to abstain from voting, the sources added.

